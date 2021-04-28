Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Sculptor Capital Management to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.99. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 74.87% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $599.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.70 million. On average, analysts expect Sculptor Capital Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SCU opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $2.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.25%.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $200,578.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 10th.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

