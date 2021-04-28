Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.000-5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $137.65 on Wednesday. Allegion has a 12-month low of $89.83 and a 12-month high of $140.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day moving average of $115.17.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLE. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.14.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

