Nwam LLC Makes New $605,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,414,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,757,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,404,000 after buying an additional 31,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

In other news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders have sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 over the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAR stock opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 282.53 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

