BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of AFL opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $54.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.73.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.