BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after buying an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after buying an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Amgen by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,578,000 after buying an additional 412,976 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $255.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.01. The company has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.33). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

