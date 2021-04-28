Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Shares Down 2.6% Following Insider Selling

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $114.71 and last traded at $114.71. 16,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,706,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.74.

Specifically, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 10,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $1,292,070.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,153,239.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,594. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.59.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

