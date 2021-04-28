Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Triton International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Triton International stock opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $61.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.27. Triton International had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $337.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.89%.

In related news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $733,527.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,778 shares in the company, valued at $10,912,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.