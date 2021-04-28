IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.18. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $423,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

