Nwam LLC Buys 22,353 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 236.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,802 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,586,000 after buying an additional 156,736 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,446,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS opened at $184.64 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.13, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.43.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

