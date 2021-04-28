Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $32,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $225.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $226.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.65 and its 200-day moving average is $198.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.