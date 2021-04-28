1,075 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFEB. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 61,261 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 38,203 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period.

Shares of UFEB stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.