Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,930 shares of company stock worth $7,488,629 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.35.

NYSE DLR opened at $147.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

