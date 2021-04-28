Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $382.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $392.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

