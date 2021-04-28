Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,049 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 459,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. 49.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

