EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

EnLink Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by 54.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EnLink Midstream has a payout ratio of -1,900.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.04 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 950.0%.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.62. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

