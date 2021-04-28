$0.24 EPS Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.21. SITE Centers reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SITE Centers.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SITC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE:SITC opened at $14.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 28.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 150,501 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 581.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 93.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 80.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 318,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.