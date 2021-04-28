-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). Gevo posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Noble Financial lifted their target price on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

GEVO stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.56. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $15.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 22,098.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,776 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 132,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 534.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

