London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Announces GBX 51.70 Dividend

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) declared a dividend on Friday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 51.70 ($0.68) per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON LSEG opened at GBX 7,448 ($97.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.83. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6,895 ($90.08) and a 1-year high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,437.74.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,100 ($118.89) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, insider Stephen O’Connor purchased 750 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,180 ($93.81) per share, for a total transaction of £53,850 ($70,355.37). Also, insider Cressida Hogg purchased 1,150 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,557 ($98.73) per share, with a total value of £86,905.50 ($113,542.59). In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,510,850.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

