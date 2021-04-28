Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.40. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

