Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Holly Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Holly Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 74.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

HEP stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

