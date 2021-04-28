The Blackstone Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

The Blackstone Group has decreased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $88.59 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Argus lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.