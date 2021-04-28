Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by COKER & PALMER

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was upgraded by COKER & PALMER from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of BKR opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,802,000 after buying an additional 486,350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,187,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 58,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.