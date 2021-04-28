CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0669 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of CRT.UN opened at C$16.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.62 and a 1-year high of C$16.65.

In other CT Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Dean Charles Mccann bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$309,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$309,600.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.11.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

