Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Shenandoah Telecommunications has set its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. On average, analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

