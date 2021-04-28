Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues Earnings Results

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Shutterstock updated its FY21 guidance to $2.78-$2.93 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 2.780-2.930 EPS.

NYSE SSTK opened at $92.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,919,241.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,417,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,190,774.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $449,268.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,871 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

