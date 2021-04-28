Materialise (MTLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Materialise to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.07 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. On average, analysts expect Materialise to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Materialise stock opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.88 and a beta of 0.94. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07.

MTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

