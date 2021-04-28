C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Announces Earnings Results

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

