$0.93 EPS Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Green Dot reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In related news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 56,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $2,833,643.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,626.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,993 shares of company stock worth $14,242,497. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,011,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 841.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,764,000 after buying an additional 604,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Green Dot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 184,022 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Green Dot by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 147,971 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 67,623 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDOT stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

