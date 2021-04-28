Analysts Anticipate Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Brokerages predict that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $2.08. Dillard’s reported earnings of ($6.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Dillard’s by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Caption Management LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.83. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $128.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

