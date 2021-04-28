LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura upgraded shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

LPL opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. LG Display has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.20.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.42. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LG Display will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in LG Display by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 3.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 413.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 146,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

