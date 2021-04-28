Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B+”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

XEL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of XEL opened at $70.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

