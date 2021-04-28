Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.40.

NYSE:OXM opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $94.76.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

