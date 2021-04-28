Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Get Repsol alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Repsol has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repsol will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repsol (REPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.