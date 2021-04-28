Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

Get Quidel alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QDEL. Raymond James reduced their target price on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Quidel from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

QDEL stock opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.92. Quidel has a 1-year low of $105.93 and a 1-year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quidel will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,208.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Quidel by 55.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,506,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,136,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.