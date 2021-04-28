Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 105.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

