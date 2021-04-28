Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $915,109,000 after acquiring an additional 371,849 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6,978.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 205,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,339,000 after purchasing an additional 201,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,133,000 after purchasing an additional 159,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,981,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO opened at $86.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $92.85.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

