9,594 Shares in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.89% of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000.

Shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $47.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08.

