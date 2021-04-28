Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Increased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after purchasing an additional 352,371 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after purchasing an additional 78,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corning by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after buying an additional 650,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corning by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after acquiring an additional 464,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 222.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

