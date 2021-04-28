Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 309,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 40,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Welch Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 96,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 46,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $111.82 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

