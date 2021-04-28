Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $229.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

