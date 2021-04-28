Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $901,401,000 after acquiring an additional 540,722 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $671,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.