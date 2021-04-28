Northwest Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,866 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 87,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $25.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

