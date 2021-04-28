Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Altria Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,528,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

MO opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a PE ratio of 131.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

