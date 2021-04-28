Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 694 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,609,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Under Armour by 4.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 665,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 27,051 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

UA opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

