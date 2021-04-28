Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $159.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.09 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.86 and a 200 day moving average of $146.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

