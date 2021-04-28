Broadleaf Partners LLC Sells 15,784 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Broadleaf Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,784 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot stock opened at $320.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $344.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.30 and its 200 day moving average is $280.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

