Zacks: Analysts Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,166,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,627,000 after buying an additional 1,459,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after purchasing an additional 320,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $37,264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 36,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

VLY opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

