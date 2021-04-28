Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.39 million. On average, analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

