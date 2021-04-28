Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. On average, analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

In other news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $212,254.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,412.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $278,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 490,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,668,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATSG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

