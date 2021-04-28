Credit Suisse Group Increases TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Price Target to $23.00

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE TBI opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. TrueBlue has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $29.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

